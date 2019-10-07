'Monster Hunter: World' Becomes Capcom's All-Time Best Seller With 14M Units Sold

The action-adventure game, originally launched in 2018, crossed a major milestone on Monday.

Japanese game developer and publisher Capcom's 2018 hit Monster Hunter: World is now officially the bestselling title in the company's 40 year history.

Capcom revealed that the action adventure title, first released in January 2018, has sold over 14 million copies worldwide on Monday, the first game published or developed by the company to reach that milestone. Meanwhile, the game's recently-launched expansion, Iceborne, released in September, has sold more than 2.5 million copies globally.

The game's official Japanese Twitter account thanked fans for the achievement in a post on Monday.

Previous top-selling Capcom releases include 2009's Resident Evil 5 (over 7 million copies sold) and Resident Evil 2, which sold 4.9 million copies of its 1998 original version and more than 4.5 million units of its 2019 remake.

In February, Capcom posted record profits driven largely by the success of Monster Hunter: World, with net sales for the period ending Dec. 31 up more than 28 percent year-over-year to 61.2 billion yen ($557.3 million).

The Monster Hunter franchise first launched in 2004 on the PlayStation 4. World is the fifth main installment in the series. Overall, Monster Hunter titles have sold more than 45 million copies worldwide.

There is currently a film adaptation of the Monster Hunter franchise in the works from writer-director Paul W.S. Anderson, known for other video game film series, Resident Evil. The new film stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Ron Perlman, T.I. Harris and Diego Boneta.