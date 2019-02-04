'Monster Hunter: World' Drives Record Profits For Capcom

Meanwhile, 'Mega Man 11' and the 'Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection' also delivered strong sales to boost the company's earnings.

Japanese game publisher Capcom has posted record profits driven largely by the success of titles like Monster Hunter: World and Megaman 11, the company disclosed in its most recent earnings report on Monday.

Net sales for the period ending Dec. 31 were up more than 28 percent year-over-year to 61.2 billion yen ($557.3 million), with net income improving 106 percent year-over-year to 9.2 billion yen ($83.5 million). The record profits were due in large part to the massive success of Capcom's action RPG title Monster Hunter: World, which has sold over 10 million units since its launch in January 2018.

Other games that drove revenue for the company included Mega Man 11 (the first numbered release in the series since 2010's Mega Man 10), released in October, and the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, released in May.

The game developer also recently scored another hit not recorded in this latest report with the Resident Evil 2 remake, which shipped 3 million copies in its first week. On March 8, the company will release its next major title, Devil May Cry 5.

Capcom's forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31 remains the same.