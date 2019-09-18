Oscars: Montenegro Selects 'Neverending Past' for International Feature Film Category

The film tells three stories about fathers set in different times.

Montenegro has selected Andro Martinovic's Izmedju dana i noci (Neverending Past) as its submission for the best international feature film category at the 2020 Oscars.

The film consists of three stories centered on relations between father and son, set in different time periods: towards the end of World War II, during the fall of Berlin Wall and shortly after the breakdown of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s.

In each of the stories, father and son find themselves in characteristic, borderline situations, in which they begin to question their own existence. They are forced to make decisions that will irreversibly change their lives.

Neverending Past is Martinovic's debut feature. The film premiered at the Montreal World Film Festival in September 2018 and was later screened at the Belgrade film festival in February 2019. It was released theatrically in Montenegro on April 19, 2019.

The feature was coproduced by Artikulacija and Zillion Films.

Neverending Past is Montenegro's sixth entry in the best international feature Oscar race since 2013. So far, the country hasn't yet received a nomination or won a statuette.