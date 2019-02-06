Morefilms Inks Worldwide Streaming Deal for Adventure Doc 'Beyond the Comfort Zone' (Exclusive)

In the documentary, director Nils Krebs accompanies adventurer Mike Horn and two friends as they travel through 13 countries — from Switzerland to Pakistan — in an attempt to scale the legendary K2 mountain on the China-Pakistan border.

Germany’s Morefilms has inked a worldwide streaming deal for the Mike Horn adventure documentary Beyond the Comfort Zone. The deal, with an unnamed U.S-based pay-per-view streamer, is for all rights outside of German- and French- speaking territories.

In the doc, director Nils Krebs accompanies adventurer Horn and two friends as they travel through 13 countries — from Switzerland to Pakistan — in an attempt to scale the legendary K2 mountain on the China-Pakistan border.

A well-known adventurer, Horn famously completed a six-month solo journey around the equator without using any motorized transport. Horn is currently undertaking a two-year ‘Pole2Pole’ expedition, circumnavigating the globe from the North to South Pole.

