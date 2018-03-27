Morgan Spurlock Sued for Return of Funds on Abandoned Women's Issues Docuseries

The documentarian stepped down from his production company, Warrior Poets, in December following a public confession of past sexual misconduct, forcing the halt of production on the planned TNT project.

Turner Entertainment Networks has filed a lawsuit against documentarian Morgan Spurlock following the filmmaker's decision to step down from his production company, Warrior Poets, in December after tweeting a lengthy post where he admitted to past accusations of sexual harassment and assault.

Turner Entertainment, which had a deal with Spurlock for a TNT docuseries focusing on women's issues titled Who Rules the World?, is claiming that Spurlock failed to respond to the network's requests that funds from the series' production be repaid.

The suit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles, is asking for return of production funds on the project.

Citing a breach of contract, Turner Entertainment claims it stated in a letter to Spurlock that it is "entitled to take over production" of the project and asked for copies of all agreements, the current balance of the production with bank statements and cost breakdowns, and information about Warrior Poets' "current financial capacity." The request was not responded to by Spurlock or Warriot Poets, according to the lawsuit.

Spurlock's representatives have not yet responded to a request for comment.