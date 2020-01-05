'The Morning Show' Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Go Classic at Globes

The veteran actresses stepped out for the awards show in elegant black and white gowns.

Apple's television darlings set the bar high for Hollywood glamour at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who star in the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show, walked the red carpet in classic gowns ahead of the ceremony.

Aniston, 50, donned a black wool Dior Haute Couture ballgown that was strapless and belted. Her double diamond necklace provided plenty of bling a la Audrey Hepburn. Friends may be off of Netflix, but the actress is still on top — she broke the Guinness World Record for quickly reaching one million Instagram followers in October and Netflix claimed her Adam Sandler flick Murder Mystery was its most-watched title of 2019 (a sequel is already in the works).

Witherspoon, 43, wore an asymmetrical dress by Roland Mouret along with her sleek blonde bob. She accessorized with a little help from Jimmy Choo, Tiffany & Co. and Louboutin. "A dream come true," she wrote on Instagram of the Globes. Witherspoon recently received the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment gala presented by Lifetime, where she called on women to "embrace your inner shrew at do something" to help the world.

Both stars are nominated at the Globes for best television actress, while The Morning Show is nominated for best television drama series.