Morrissey Sets Broadway Residency to Launch New Album

The influential Brit pop veteran and former Smiths frontman will play an intimate series of retrospective shows at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre ahead of the May 24 release of 'California Son.'

It's not going to compare with the box office behemoth of Bruce Springsteen's recent yearlong stint, and the initial set of dates announced spans just nine days, but the passionate fan base of Morrissey no doubt will make the provocative crooner's upcoming Broadway debut an in-demand music event.

The former Smiths frontman on Monday outlined plans for an intimate retrospective show to play Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre May 2-11, ahead of the release of his new album California Son, dropping May 24 from Etienne Records/BMG.

Teased recently with Morrissey's version of the Roy Orbison classic "It's Over," the album is a collection of covers by North American artists from the 1960s and '70s, including Joni Mitchell, Dionne Warwick, Bob Dylan, Carly Simon, Melanie, Gary Puckett and The Fifth Dimension, as well as early gay icon Jobriath and folk-singing political activists Phil Ochs and Buffy Sainte-Marie.

Green Day's Billy Joe Armstrong, Ed Droste from Grizzly Bear and Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant are among guest artists featured on the album.

Morrissey is among the most enduring and influential Brit-pop artists to emerge from the post-punk wave of the 1980s, finding fame as lead singer of The Smiths from 1982 to 1987 and then as a solo artist in the decades since, frequently sparking controversy with his politically outspoken views. California Son will be the singer-songwriter's 12th solo album.

With characteristic vainglorious pomp, the Lunt-Fontanne show bills the performer as "singing the songs that made you cry and the songs that saved your life." Tickets for the seven shows go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m. ET via www.MorrisseyOfficial.com.