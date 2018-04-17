Morrissey Tells "Loony Left" That "Hitler Was Left Wing"

The former Smiths singer also attacks London Mayor Sadiq Khan, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and halal food certifiers in latest controversial comments.

Whether airing his grievances about immigration, British politicians or Harvey Weinstein, Morrissey has had a tumultuous past few years with the press. The ensuing backlash even led to the former Smiths singer declaring he’d never give another print interview, after he claimed to be misquoted as condoning the actions of alleged Hollywood sexual predators in the German publication Der Spiegel. (Der Spiegel later released audio confirming Morrissey's comments.)

Now, Morrissey has published an interview on his very own website, Morrissey Central — and some of the more odious results are actually part and parcel with Morrissey’s past “misquotations.” One example, in which Morrissey muses on what he believes the context of “socialism” in “national socialism” is: “As far as racism goes, the modern Loony Left seem to forget that Hitler was Left wing! But of course, we are all called racist now, and the word is actually meaningless. It’s just a way of changing the subject. When someone calls you racist, what they are saying is, ‘Hmm, you actually have a point, and I don’t know how to answer it, so perhaps if I distract you by calling you a bigot we’ll both forget how enlightened your comment was.'”

Answering questions from John Riggers, Morrissey went on to attack halal food certifiers, conflating his disdain for animal-slaughtering procedures with terrorism: “Halal slaughter requires certification that can only be given by supporters of ISIS, and yet in England we have halal meat served in hospitals and schools!”

The interview spirals from there, alternately attacking U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May (“She cannot say her own name unless it’s written down on a cue card in front of her”), London Mayor Sadiq Khan (“The Mayor of London tells us about 'Neighborhood policin' - what is 'policin'? This is the Mayor of London! And he cannot talk properly!”) and, bizarrely, grocery store egg sales: “It’s very difficult to locate them now in a supermarket.”

Regardless, if Morrissey seemed to try and walk back his comments to journalists before, this fully self-published and specially presented interview makes no bones about his often objected-to views.

