Mort Drucker, Iconic 'Mad' Magazine Caricaturist, Dies at 91

The long-time artist behind the magazine's movie and television satires won numerous awards and honors.

Mort Drucker, the iconic Mad magazine artist known for his caricatures, has died, the National Cartoonists Society confirmed. He was 91.

Drucker died Wednesday at his New York home, according to the society.

"The World has lost a not just an extraordinary talent but a shining example of kindness, humility and humor. He was recognized for his work with the NCS Special Features Award, Reuben Award and induction into the Hall of Fame," the society said in a statement posted to social media.

"The work pales in the essence of the man," his daughter told The Hollywood Reporter.

Drucker was the artist behind Mad magazine's movie and television satires, creating amazing caricatures that, while silly, captured the stars he was drawing. From The Godfather to Star Wars, and Woody Allen to Arnold Schwarzenegger, he captured it all.

Starting at Mad in the 1950s and working there for five decades, Drucker received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from the Art Institute of Boston, among his awards and honors.

According to the book MAD's Greatest Artists: Mort Drucker, George Lucas personally traveled to Drucker's Long Island home to convince him to illustrate the poster for American Graffiti.