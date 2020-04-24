Mort Fallick, Film Editor on 'Love at First Bite' and 'Moonlighting,' Dies at 86

In the 1960s, he launched CineMetric, a breeding ground for future Oscar nominees.

Mort Fallick, a film editor with credits including Love at First Bite and TV's Moonlighting, has died. He was 86.

Fallick died Wednesday of kidney failure at the Motion Picture & Television Fund's Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, his daughter, Allison Mupas, announced.

In the 1960s, Fallick launched CineMetric, a fully integrated production and postproduction services company, where he created commercial campaigns for Madison Avenue ad agencies and edited documentaries, government/corporate films, TV shows and movie trailers.

Editors including future Oscar nominees Craig McKay (The Silence of the Lambs), Barry Malkin (The Godfather: Part II) and Richard Marks (Apocalypse Now) got their start at CineMetric and its subsidiaries.

In addition to editing the vampire spoof Love at First Bite (1979), Fallick cut another film starring George Hamilton, Act One (1963), in which the actor portrayed playwright Moss Hart.

His editing credits also include the 1972 telefilm Your Money or Your Wife (1972), starring Ted Bessell, Elizabeth Ashley and Jack Cassidy, and episodes of Capital News, China Beach and South of Sunset. He also was a title production supervisor on Martin Scorsese's Cape Fear (1991).

Born on Nov. 7, 1933, Fallick was raised in the Bronx as the son of a film projectionist and sound engineer. He began his career in the editorial department of RKO Pathe working in animation, then honed his editing skills at a small commercial company.

After years of producing and directing commercials for Coppertone, Pepsi, Pan Am, Clairol and many more, Fallick left New York for California to focus on movie marketing. He created trailers and some of the earliest electronic press kits for films directed by the likes of Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood and Barbra Streisand.

After he retirement, he taught editing at UCLA Extension.

Survivors include his children, Lawrence Jordan (an Emmy-nominated editor), Randi and Allison, and their respective spouses, Laura, Steve and Aidan; his sister, Barbara; and his grandsons, Joshua, Spencer, Cooper, Kayden, Griffin, Mason and Jett.

Donations in his memory can be made to the MPTF home, where he lived for the past six years. A memorial will take place at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries in the Hollywood Hills.