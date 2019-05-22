'Mortal Kombat 11' Tops April Video Game Sales

Meanwhile, Bend Studio's PlayStation 4 exclusive 'Days Gone' held the No. 2 slot.

Overall video game sales for April in the U.S. were up slightly year-over-year to $842 million compared 2018's $838 million during the same period, according to a new report by Nielsen's NPD Group. The small increase was driven by top-selling new releases Mortal Kombat 11 and Bend Studio's PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone.

While total game sales were up, hardware sales were down 29 percent from 2018, to $160 million. It's not entirely surprising considering the late life of current-generation consoles, most of which launched in 2013 (the Nintendo Switch, which hit shelves in 2017, being the exception).

Software sales, meanwhile, increased by 15 percent year-over-year, up to $427 million. For the year, software sales are up 4 percent, to $1.9 billion.

NetherRealm Studios' Mortal Kombat 11 was the best-selling game in April and is now the second-best-selling game of the year, behind only Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts 3.

Elsewhere, Sony had a good showing with exclusive titles in April as Days Gone occupied the No. 2 slot and became the seventh-best-selling Sony-published title in the company's history, as well as the best single release by Oregon-based Bend Studio.

Despite middling reviews, Days Gone quickly became the best-selling digital title in the U.K. in its first week of launch and surpassed sales of Sony's 2018 exclusive, God of War, in Japan.

Sony's other major exclusive release this month, MLB The Show 19, maintained the No. 3 spot, becoming the best-selling sports title of the year and the highest-selling in the franchise.