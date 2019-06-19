'Mortal Kombat 11,' 'Days Gone' Top May Video Game Sales

Top selling games from the last 12 months include Rockstar's 'Red Dead Redemption II' in the number one position, followed by 'Call of Duty: Black Ops' IIII and Nintendo's 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.'

Online and retail video game sales including hardware, software, accessories and game cards, have reached $4.7 billion in the U.S. this year, according to data from The NPD Group and its resident analyst Mat Piscatella. This figure represents a 3 percent drop from 2018, which indicated a $4.7 billion coup. In the month of May, $641 million has been spent on video game sales, which is 11 percent lower than the previous year.

Software sales reached $262 million in May, showing a 13 percent decline from last year. Top selling games from the last 12 months include Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption II in the number one position, followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII. (While both games were heavy contenders at the 2018 Game Awards, Red Dead emerged triumphant in several categories.) Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate follows closely behind in the top selling games.

Results further indicate that Mortal Kombat 11 from Warner Bros. Interactive repeats as best selling game in the month of May on Playstation 4 and Xbox One. Despite reviews that identify tonal inconsistencies and technical issues, Sony's Days Gone strikes in second place for best selling game of the month, followed by Sega's Total War: Three Kingdoms, Bethesda Softworks' Rage 2, and Take 2 Interactive's Grand Theft Auto V.

Emphasizing its staying power, Mortal Kombat 11 is also the best selling game of the year to date, followed by Kingdom Hearts III from Square Enix and Tom Clancy's The Division 2 from Electronic Arts. Total dollar sales of software in May 2019 indicate the lowest figures for new releases in the month of May since 1998.

On the hardware side, May spending fell to $149 million, which is a 20 percent decline from last last year. Current year-to-date spending indicates a 17 percent drop from last year, settling at $1.1 billion. Nintendo Switch is the best-selling platform in May, and year-to-date, with Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart 8 holding top positions.

In terms of accessories and game cards, the PS4 DualShock Wireless Controller is the best selling accessory of May and also the best-selling accessory of the year to date. So far this year, overall sales of accessories have increased 3 percent from 2018, to $1.4 billion.