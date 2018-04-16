Gigi Hadid Models H&M’s Just-Announced Moschino Collab at Coachella Party

The news was broadcast at the Moschino Desert Party attended by Paris Jackson, Cardi B, Daniel Kaluuya and Frances Bean Cobain.

And the award for the most starry Coachella party so far goes to (drum roll) L.A.-based fashion designer Jeremy Scott’s annual Moschino Desert Party that got underway in the wee hours after midnight Sunday, April 15, following Beyonce’s two-hour headlining set that rocked the festival’s world.

Gigi Hadid, Cardi B, Paris Jackson, Daniel Kaluuya, Frances Bean Cobain, Charli XCX, Delilah and Amelia Hamlin and Diplo were among the guests who turned up for the late-night soiree.

Before making her appearance, Hadid placed an Instagram Live call to Scott, broadcast at the party where it was projected on digital screens, in which the pair revealed the news of a forthcoming Moschino collab with Swedish fast-fashion giant H&M. Hadid and Scott both donned looks from the Moschino [tv] x H&M collection, due to launch online and in select H&M stores Nov. 8 ($25 to $300) with a television-themed digital and print media campaign.

Hadid modeled a black zip-front shirtdress with a DVD pattern styled over a turquoise bra top with a chunky gold chain necklace, Moschino logo belt and thigh-high black boots with chain logo detailing, while Scott’s look included a black bomber jacket printed with a pattern of gold chain necklaces and coordinating trousers with the chain pattern along the waistband. The line will include men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and “some extra surprises,” according to a Moschino press release, all with the playful vibe the brand is known for.

“Moschino [tv] H&M is the perfect collaboration for fashion right now, mixing together pop, street culture, logos and also glamour,” says H&M creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson.

“I want to reach an even more international audience at a reasonable price,” says Scott in a new interview in H&M magazine. “With H&M, Moschino can be all over the world. It’s a thrill for me. And not only for me, but also for fans of the brand…. What I can promise is that, of course, there will be fun and colour and cartoons. Of course, we have to have cartoons! Like all my collections, it’s humour meets haute couture meets the street. That’s been a hallmark of my work for Moschino, and I want to continue to explore that with this collection. For fans of the brand, it should feel a little like a greatest hits collection, but I promise it will still be new, still feel fresh, even as we include some winks, some hints from the past."

H&M has a long history of collaborations with high-profile and buzzy brands such as Balmain, Isabel Marant, Erdem, Alexander Wang, Versace, Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney and Maison Martin Margiela. Scott has been creative director of Moschino since 2013; the fall 2018 Moschino collection, presented at Milan Fashion Week in February, had '60s references and an inclusive “it takes all colors” message.