Moscow International Film Festival Unveils Lineup

On Tuesday, the Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF), Russia's main international film event scheduled to run April 18-25, unveiled its lineup.

Among the 13 competitors for the Golden St. George, the fest's main award, are My Second Year in College by Iranian director Rasoul Sadrameli, Saturday Afternoon, co-produced by Bangladesh, Germany and Russia and directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, My Polish Honeymoon by France's Elise Otzenberger, Dāvis Sīmanis' The Mover, co-produced by Latvia and Germany, and In Search of Echo by Chinese director Zhang Chi.

The main competition jury will be chaired by Korean director Kim Kim Ki-duk.

The highlights of the documentary competition include the Russian/U.S. co-production Busy Inside, directed by Olga Lvoff, In Search of Greatness by U.S. director Gabe Polsky, and Patrimonium by Denmark's Carl Olsson.

A special screening of Anthony and Joe Russo's Avengers: Endgame, will be held on April 23, a day before the movie's global release.

Until last year, MIFF was held in late June, but its 2018 edition was moved to April because of the soccer World Cup, which Russia hosted. Later, the festival's management decided that the event should stay in the late April slot.