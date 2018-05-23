Woody Allen Son Moses Farrow Defends Father, Claims Mother Mia Farrow Was Abusive

Allen and Mia Farrow's son restates that his mother was abusive — allegations the actress has strongly denied — in a new blog post.

Moses Farrow, son of exes Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, shared a blog post Wednesday defending his father against claims of sexual abuse, and claims that his mother was abusive toward him and his siblings.

In Moses' account — titled "A Son Speaks Out" — the family therapist and photographer alleges that Mia Farrow was physically and emotionally abusive toward him and her other children. In one excerpt, Moses claims that he "witnessed siblings, some blind or physically disabled, dragged down a flight of stairs to be thrown into a bedroom or a closet, then having the door locked from the outside."

Moses also alleges that Mia Farrow's adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn "was her most frequent scapegoat." In 1992, Allen entered a scandalous affair with Soon-Yi, whom he later married, ultimately ending his relationship with Mia Farrow and launching a contentious custody battle over their kids, both biological and adopted.

"When Soon-Yi was young, Mia once threw a large porcelain centerpiece at her head. Luckily it missed, but the shattered pieces hit her legs," Moses claims. "Years later, Mia beat her with a telephone receiver."

Moses, who was adopted from South Korea as a toddler by a single Mia Farrow and then later co-adopted by Allen in 1991, leveled similar abuse allegations in 2017 during conversations with author Eric Lax. Lax included Moses' quotes in a biography of Allen. Mia Farrow responded to Moses' claims in a statement at the time. "It’s heartbreaking and bewildering that he would make this up, perhaps to please Woody," the actress said.

While speaking to Lax, Moses also commented on his sister Dylan's allegations that Allen molested her as a child, claiming the filmmaker never did such a thing. In his Wednesday blog post, Moses doubled-down on his stance that Allen — who was never charged after an investigation, and has denied Dylan's claims for decades — is innocent.

"Along with five kids, there were three adults in the house, all of whom had been told for months what a monster Woody was," writes Moses. "None of us would have allowed Dylan to step away with Woody, even if he tried."

Read Moses' entire blog post here. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Mia Farrow for comment.