MOTHER Denim Dropping Western-Inspired Fall Collection

Saddle up this season.

Get ready for fall fashion, y’all.

Following the Western trend seen on the runways, L.A.'s MOTHER Denim is releasing its Wander 2018 Giddy Up capsule on Wednesday complete with cactus and canyon imagery, as well as tooled leather.

The looks are “inspired by Southwestern stereotypes” and incorporate rhinestones, fringe and lassos into the designs. A tooled leather belt has “Mother Fucker” spelled out in the typical country western font ($208), while a T-shirt reads “Wilder," and the brand's Mountain Drifter Jacket and Tomcat Mini Skirt ($385 and $208 respectively) are printed with a Southwest landscape scene, called “Revenge on Superstition Mountain” — which could easily be the name of a Carrie Underwood song.

The capsule was influenced by 1970s counter-culture, as well as Sears’ classic Toughskins pants, according to press materials, with campaign imagery full of tumbleweeds and the slogan "There's a new sheriff in town."

Other houses are debuting country kicks this fall, including Louis Vuitton, Isabel Marant and Coach. During Paris Fashion Week, a model walked the Isabel Murant runway wearing tan thigh-high cowboy boots and an oversized fringe leather jacket (all that's missing was the hat). Tapestry’s Coach plays on the wild West in its fall 2018 collection, highlighting “the toughness of New York City mixed with the mystery of the American Southwest.”

See MOTHER Denim's collection below.