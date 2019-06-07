Former Mouseketeer Dennis Day Identified as Body Discovered at Oregon Home

Dennis Day (far left) with the rest of the Mickey Mouse Club

The actor was one of the first children hired in 1956 to be on Disney's Mickey Mouse Club.

The family of former Mouseketeer Dennis Day has confirmed a body found in April at an Oregon home is his.

The 76-year-old Day was reported missing in July 2018.

"The cause of death is under investigation by the Oregon State Police so we will not be making any comments or answering any questions at this time," the family said in a statement posted to social media. "We are truly thankful to all of you for your love and support."

Day went missing almost a year ago from his home after he said he was going to visit friends.

His family launched a large effort through social media to locate Day.

"Our family is truly thankful to the Oregon State Police for helping to bring closure to our family so that we can finally lay Dennis to rest," the family said in their statement.