Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Willoughbys,' 'Survive the Night'

Netflix and Lionsgate Home Entertainment each released new trailers this week, including Netflix's animated family film The Willoughbys and Lionsgate's Bruce Willis-led thriller Survive the Night.

In the animated film version of Lois Lowry's story The Willoughbys, Will Forte and Alessia Cara voice siblings who devise a scheme to get rid of their parents, voiced by Martin Short and Jane Krakowski. Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews and Ricky Gervais also star in the voice cast of the film, directed by Kris Pearn and Cory Evans. The Willoughbys is available for streaming on April 22.

Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray and Lydia Hull star in the action-thriller Survive the Night, directed by Matt Eskandari. The film, written by Doug Wolfe, follows a doctor (Murray) who is held hostage, along with his family (Willis, Hull), by two criminals after a plan goes awry. Survive the Night is available on demand on May 22.