MoviePass Bringing Back $9.95 Movie-A-Day Subscription Plan — With Restrictions

The catch is the embattled movie ticket subscription service is offering MoviePass Uncapped for a limited time as it adjusts its pricing structure yet again.

MoviePass has changed its movie ticket subscription plans yet again, this time bringing back its $9.95 Movie-Per-Day plan.

But there's restrictions for the new MoviePass Uncapped offering, including subscribers having to pay for 12 months in advance, and only being eligible to view 2D films offered within the MoviePass network.

The $9.95 plan is also promotional as it will cost $19.95 a month to see one movie every day after the limited offer expires. MoviePass Uncapped will also cost $14.95 if subscribers choose to pay monthly.

And the standard price for MoviePass Uncapped will rise to $19.95 per month once all the limited time offers for the new plan expire.

"We are – and have been – listening to our subscribers every day, and we understand that an uncapped subscription plan at the $9.95 price point is the most appealing option to our subscribers,” Ted Farnsworth, chairman and CEO of MoviePass parent Helios and Matheson Analytics said in a statement.

The latest pricing change follows a cash crunch for Helios and Matheson and a plunge in its share price, and a big leg down for MoviePass after it launched in 2017 by offering as many as 30 tickets a month to the local cinema for the price of one.

MoviePass has also abandoned a three-tier pricing structure introduced in Dec. 2018 where customers — depending upon where they live — would pay anywhere from $9.95 to $24.95 a month to see three movies a month for a total 36 movies a year.

Now MoviePass is no longer offering the Select, All Access and Red Carpet plans for purchase, retaining them only for users who subscribed to them.