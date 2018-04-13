MoviePass Bundles Subscription With iHeartRadio Streaming Service

The promotion offers access to cinemas and on demand music for $29.95 over three months.

MoviePass, the controversial movie theater subscription service, is adding music to the mix.

The company on Friday will announce that new subscribers can access both MoviePass and iHeartRadio’s premium all access music streaming service for three months at a cost of $29.95.

The bundled movie and music offering will allow MoviePass subscribers to see four 2-D movies per month, while also being able to search and play songs, listen to or create curated playlists and save songs directly from the radio to digital devices.

MoviePass, a subsidiary of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc., has raised concerns among some exhibitors by offering subscribers a movie ticket per day for just $6.95 a month. The upstart discounted movie-ticket program insisted the iHeartRadio subscription promotion was a limited offering.

That's similar to an earlier bundling of MoviePass with a free Fandor subscription, an indie movie streaming service, which runs out after a year. But with its latest industry partnership, MoviePass adding music to its theater subscription puts it in competition with Spotify and Apple Music.

“Our existing relationship with iHeartMedia has enabled us to put together one great deal for movie lovers and music fans,” said MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe in a statement. "Our goal has always been to deliver the best value to our MoviePass family, and by partnering with iHeartRadio, we are able to provide access to two premium subscription services at one low price," he added.

Helios and Matheson Analytics chairman and CEO Ted Farnsworth in his own statement said the iHeartRadio partnership and promotion "will allow both companies to reach a broader audience that is looking to consume their media and entertainment in an exciting new way."