MoviePass Ends Standoff With AMC Theatres, Now Covering All Locations

The movie subscription service is no longer excluding 10 AMC locations, including in New York City and Los Angeles.

AMC Theatres, the largest operator of movie theaters in the country, no longer thinks MoviePass, the service offering a movie ticket per day for just $6.95 a month, is bad for business.

The movie subscription service has now made peace with AMC and covers all of its theaters, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The move follows MoviePass adding Mark Cuban's Landmark Theatres to the list of cinemas its customers can utilize, and shaving another dollar off a subscription to bring the price to $6.95 per month.

With MoviePass, new monthly subscribers get one movie ticket per day. The ticket subscription service earlier retaliated against AMC by cutting off 10 AMC locations from the MoviePass app, including in New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco, even as its subscribers had access to 91 percent of all theaters in America.

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron in March said MoviePass' business model was "unsustainable," and added: "We don't see where those numbers add up." The theaters and studios don't miss out on revenue, as MoviePass pays full price for tickets that it gives to its subscribers — its business model being that it can partner with exhibitors and studios for marketing, concessions and whatever else it thinks of once it gains customers.

But even as MoviePass subscribers get access to all AMC theaters, it's understood the mega-exhibitor and the subscription service are no closer in talks on agreeing to give MoviePass a cut of concessions and other ancillary businesses for bringing more people into theaters.