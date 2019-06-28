HBO: Movies Leaving the Network in July

The premium cable network will start say goodbye to Oscar-nominated films, rom-coms, drama and comedies — from 'Ready Player One' to 'Never Been Kissed' — at the end of the month.

HBO has revealed the films that will be leaving the premium cable network at the end of July.

The films include Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated Ready Player One, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis' body-swapping movie Freaky Friday, Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animated film Isle of Dogs, the Drew Barrymore rom-com Never Been Kissed and the star-studded love connections shown in Valentine’s Day.

Also leaving the network are films ranging from oldies to new films, from Woody Allen’s 1989 film Crimes and Misdemeanors, to the 2018 Melissa McCarthy comedy Life of the Party. While these movies are leaving, new content will be replacing it, like Bohemian Rhapsody, the series finale of Big Little Lies and more.

Take a look below at all of the films that will be leaving in July.

The American President (1995)

The Beach (2000)

Blockers (2018)

Collateral (2004)

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)

Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989)

Dangerous Minds (1995)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Ideal Home (2018)

In the Name of the Father (1993)

In the Valley of Elah (2007)

Isle of Dogs (2018)

Life of the Party (2018)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

The Outsiders (1983)

The Prince & Me (2004)

Ready Player One (2018)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Secret Window (2004)

Spies Like Us (1985)

Striptease (Unrated Version) (1996)

Traffik (2018)

Valentine’s Day (2010)

You Got Served (2004)