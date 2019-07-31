Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in August

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

Not only will August mark the end of summer, but it will also signify the end of various TV shows' and movies' time on Netflix.

Three films from the Final Destination franchise will be making their exit next month, as will many other movies including Scarface, Poltergeist, The Hurt Locker, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Just Friends, No Country for Old Men, Zodiac and Good Will Hunting.

Both the 1988 and 2007 Hairspray movies will also be exiting the streamer, along with the Johnny Depp starrer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Steve Carell’s hit comedy The 40-Year-Old Virgin. It is the last call for A Cinderella Story, Another Cinderella Story and A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, as well.

As for TV, seasons 1-7 of Death in Paradise will be removed in addition to the first seasons of both The Royals and World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly.

It’s not too late to soak up the last few days of summer with these titles before they disappear.

Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service in August.

Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in August.

Leaving Aug. 1

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Another Cinderella Story

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Chuggington: Seasons 1-5

Death in Paradise: Seasons 1-7

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Good Will Hunting

Gosford Park

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Hot Fuzz

Just Friends

Legion

Poltergeist

Scarface

Secretariat

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect 2

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Final Destination

The Hurt Locker

The Master

The Village

W.

World War II in Colour

World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1

Zombieland

Leaving Aug. 2

The Founder

Leaving Aug. 5

Mothers and Daughters

Slow TV: Collection

Leaving Aug. 6

Love, Rosie

Zodiac

Leaving Aug. 8

The Emoji Movie

Leaving Aug. 11

No Country for Old Men

Leaving Aug. 14

The Royals: Season 1

Leaving Aug. 15

World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1

Leaving Aug. 16

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Leaving Aug. 20

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Leaving Aug. 21

Beautiful Creatures

Leaving Aug. 28

Wind River

Leaving Aug. 30

Burnt

Leaving Aug. 31

Straw Dogs