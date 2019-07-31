Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in August
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.
Not only will August mark the end of summer, but it will also signify the end of various TV shows' and movies' time on Netflix.
Three films from the Final Destination franchise will be making their exit next month, as will many other movies including Scarface, Poltergeist, The Hurt Locker, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Just Friends, No Country for Old Men, Zodiac and Good Will Hunting.
Both the 1988 and 2007 Hairspray movies will also be exiting the streamer, along with the Johnny Depp starrer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Steve Carell’s hit comedy The 40-Year-Old Virgin. It is the last call for A Cinderella Story, Another Cinderella Story and A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, as well.
As for TV, seasons 1-7 of Death in Paradise will be removed in addition to the first seasons of both The Royals and World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly.
It’s not too late to soak up the last few days of summer with these titles before they disappear.
Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service in August.
Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in August.
Leaving Aug. 1
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Another Cinderella Story
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Chuggington: Seasons 1-5
Death in Paradise: Seasons 1-7
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Good Will Hunting
Gosford Park
Hairspray (1988)
Hairspray (2007)
Hot Fuzz
Just Friends
Legion
Poltergeist
Scarface
Secretariat
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect 2
The Da Vinci Code
The Fifth Element
The Final Destination
The Hurt Locker
The Master
The Village
W.
World War II in Colour
World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1
Zombieland
Leaving Aug. 2
The Founder
Leaving Aug. 5
Mothers and Daughters
Slow TV: Collection
Leaving Aug. 6
Love, Rosie
Zodiac
Leaving Aug. 8
The Emoji Movie
Leaving Aug. 11
No Country for Old Men
Leaving Aug. 14
The Royals: Season 1
Leaving Aug. 15
World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1
Leaving Aug. 16
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Leaving Aug. 20
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Leaving Aug. 21
Beautiful Creatures
Leaving Aug. 28
Wind River
Leaving Aug. 30
Burnt
Leaving Aug. 31
Straw Dogs