MOVIES Showtime: Movies Leaving in April 5:26 PM PDT 3/30/2020 by Lexy Perez FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Sony Pictures Entertainment/Photofest 'Girl, Interrupted' Take a look at the films that will disappear from the premium outlet next month. Showtime is saying goodbye to a number of titles in April. The network announced a list of movies that are set to disappear throughout next month. The 2015 horror film The Hallow will be the first title taken off on April 4, followed by Nowhere Boy on April 8. Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Jarhead will say goodbye on April 11. Meanwhile, films such as District 9 and Gangster Land will depart on April 14. Other films such as Cabin Fever; Frank Miller's Sin City; Girl, Interrupted; Hotel Artemis; Made of Honor; Rambo; The Singing Detective; Stone; This Isn't Funny; Timeline; and Total Recall will disappear on April 30. Though a number of titles are leaving, Showtime has announced a myriad of new additions set to debut on the premium outlet in April. Take a look below at the movies that will be leaving Showtime in April. Leaving April 4 The Hallow Leaving April 8 Nowhere Boy Leaving April 11 Jarhead Leaving April 12 Kirk Fox: That Guy Leaving April 13 7 Days in Entebbe Unlocked Leaving April 14 District 9 Gangster Land Leaving April 17 Nine Leaving April 19 Piranha (2010) Leaving April 24 The Rocketeer Leaving April 30 Analyze This Beyond Borders Bigfoot and the Burtons Billy Elliot Blood and Chocolate Blue Streak Cabin Fever Frank Miller's Sin City Girl, Interrupted Hotel Artemis Made of Honor Our House Pathology Platoon Rambo Scrooged The Singing Detective Stone This Isn't Funny Timeline Total Recall The White King FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Lexy Perez lexy.perez@thr.com LexyJPerez