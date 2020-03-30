Showtime: Movies Leaving in April

Take a look at the films that will disappear from the premium outlet next month.

Showtime is saying goodbye to a number of titles in April.

The network announced a list of movies that are set to disappear throughout next month.

The 2015 horror film The Hallow will be the first title taken off on April 4, followed by Nowhere Boy on April 8. Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Jarhead will say goodbye on April 11. Meanwhile, films such as District 9 and Gangster Land will depart on April 14.

Other films such as Cabin Fever; Frank Miller's Sin City; Girl, Interrupted; Hotel Artemis; Made of Honor; Rambo; The Singing Detective; Stone; This Isn't Funny; Timeline; and Total Recall will disappear on April 30.

Though a number of titles are leaving, Showtime has announced a myriad of new additions set to debut on the premium outlet in April.

Take a look below at the movies that will be leaving Showtime in April.

Leaving April 4

The Hallow

Leaving April 8

Nowhere Boy

Leaving April 11

Jarhead

Leaving April 12

Kirk Fox: That Guy

Leaving April 13

7 Days in Entebbe

Unlocked

Leaving April 14

District 9

Gangster Land

Leaving April 17

Nine

Leaving April 19

Piranha (2010)

Leaving April 24

The Rocketeer

Leaving April 30

Analyze This

Beyond Borders

Bigfoot and the Burtons

Billy Elliot

Blood and Chocolate

Blue Streak

Cabin Fever

Frank Miller's Sin City

Girl, Interrupted

Hotel Artemis

Made of Honor

Our House

Pathology

Platoon

Rambo

Scrooged

The Singing Detective

Stone

This Isn't Funny

Timeline

Total Recall

The White King