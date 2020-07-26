Showtime: Movies Leaving in August

Take a look at the films that will disappear from the premium outlet next month.

Showtime is saying goodbye to a number of titles in August.

The premium outlet has announced the list of movies that are set to disappear throughout the month.

Casino and Dawn of the Dead will be some of the first titles taken off, on Aug. 12, followed by When in Rome on Aug. 25. Barbershop will leave Showtime on Aug. 27.

And Aug. 31 is the last call, for now, for films such as Bridget Jones's Diary, Failure to Launch, Good Will Hunting, Michael Jackson's This Is It, Pineapple Express, Rudy, The Shining and The Terminator.

Though a number of titles are leaving, Showtime has announced a myriad of new additions set to debut on the premium outlet next month.

Leaving Aug. 9

Henry Rollins: Keep Talking, Pal

Leaving Aug. 12

Casino

Dawn of the Dead

Leaving Aug. 17

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow

Leaving Aug. 25

When in Rome

Leaving Aug. 27

Barbershop

Leaving Aug. 31

Another You

Beowulf

The Birdcage

Black '47

Boogie Nights

Booty Call

Breakin' All the Rules

Bridget Jones's Diary

Brighton Rock

Cell

A Clockwork Orange

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

The Cutting Edge

Daybreakers

Employee of the Month

Event Horizon

Eyes Wide Shut

Failure to Launch

Fear

Good Luck Chuck

Good Will Hunting

The Heart Specialist

Hook

The House of Sorority Row

Leap Year

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Michael Jackson's This Is It

Mr. Brooks

The Nines

Outbreak

The Pelican Brief

Pineapple Express

The Price & Me

The Professional

The Reckoning

Richard Pryor Live On the Sunset Strip

Rudy

Sabrina (1995)

Seraphim Falls

She's All That

The Shining

Silverado

Stealth

Summer School

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

The Terminator

To Sleep With Anger

Tyson

Year One

Zathura: A Space Adventure