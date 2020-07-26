MOVIES

Showtime: Movies Leaving in August

8:52 PM PDT 7/26/2020 by Lexy Perez

Paramount/Photofest
Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker in 'Failure to Launch'

Take a look at the films that will disappear from the premium outlet next month.

Showtime is saying goodbye to a number of titles in August. 

The premium outlet has announced the list of movies that are set to disappear throughout the month.

Casino and Dawn of the Dead will be some of the first titles taken off, on Aug. 12, followed by When in Rome on Aug. 25. Barbershop will leave Showtime on Aug. 27. 

And Aug. 31 is the last call, for now, for films such as Bridget Jones's Diary, Failure to Launch, Good Will Hunting, Michael Jackson's This Is It, Pineapple Express, Rudy, The Shining and The Terminator. 

Though a number of titles are leaving, Showtime has announced a myriad of new additions set to debut on the premium outlet next month. 

Leaving Aug. 9 

Henry Rollins: Keep Talking, Pal

Leaving Aug. 12 

Casino
Dawn of the Dead 

Leaving Aug. 17

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow

Leaving Aug. 25

When in Rome

Leaving Aug. 27

Barbershop 

Leaving Aug. 31 

Another You
Beowulf
The Birdcage
Black '47
Boogie Nights
Booty Call
Breakin' All the Rules
Bridget Jones's Diary
Brighton Rock
Cell 
A Clockwork Orange
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
The Cutting Edge
Daybreakers
Employee of the Month
Event Horizon
Eyes Wide Shut
Failure to Launch
Fear
Good Luck Chuck
Good Will Hunting
The Heart Specialist
Hook
The House of Sorority Row
Leap Year
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Michael Jackson's This Is It
Mr. Brooks
The Nines
Outbreak
The Pelican Brief 
Pineapple Express
The Price & Me
The Professional
The Reckoning
Richard Pryor Live On the Sunset Strip
Rudy
Sabrina (1995)
Seraphim Falls
She's All That
The Shining
Silverado
Stealth
Summer School
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
The Terminator
To Sleep With Anger
Tyson
Year One
Zathura: A Space Adventure 