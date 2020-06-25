Showtime: Movies Leaving in July

Take a look at the films that will disappear from the premium outlet next month.

Showtime is saying goodbye to a number of titles in July.

The premium outlet has announced the list of movies that are set to disappear throughout the month.

The film Drive Angry, starring Nicolas Cage, will be one of the first titles taken off on July 2, followed by Jasper Jones on July 10 and the Back to the Future trilogy on July 12. Atonement, starring Keira Knightley and James McAvoy, will leave on July 15.

And July 31 is the last call, for now, for films such as Adrift, Almost Famous, The Big Chill, Catch Me If You Can, Freedom Writers, My Best Friend's Wedding, Something's Gotta Give, St. Elmo's Fire and Wildlife.

Though a number of titles are leaving, Showtime has announced a myriad of new additions set to debut on the premium outlet next month.

Leaving July 2

Drive Angry

Leaving July 10

Jasper Jones

Leaving July 12

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Leaving July 13

Bad Girl

Leaving July 14

The Bank Job

Leaving July 15

Atonement

Skyline

Leaving July 23

Shifting Gears

Leaving July 26

Jeff Lynne's ELO: Wembley Or Bust

Leaving July 31

Adrift

Against the Ropes

Almost Famous

Antiquities

Anywhere With You

The Babadook

The Big Chill

Blaze

Blue Streak

Breakdown

The Brothers

Bull Durham

Carriers

Catch Me If You Can

Changing Lanes

City Slickers

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold

Coach Carter

Days of Heaven

Days of Thunder

Dick

Dinner for Schmucks

Domestic Disturbance

Don't Look Now

Down to Earth

Drillbit Taylor

Extraterrestrial

Freedom Writers

Hamburger Hill

Head of Statue

The House That Jack Built

Jenny's Wedding

Kalifornia

A Knight's Tale

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Margin Call

Mousehunt

My Best Friend's Wedding

Orange County

Penny Sue Got Married

The Perfect Score

Phantom

Remember Me

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Serpico

Snow Day

Something's Gotta Give

St. Elmo's Fire

Steel Magnolias

Stomp the Yard

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming

Striking Distance

Vengeance: A Love Story

Virtuosity

Wildlife