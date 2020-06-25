MOVIES Showtime: Movies Leaving in July 7:39 PM PDT 6/25/2020 by Lexy Perez FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Columbia Pictures/Photofest 'Something's Gotta Give' Take a look at the films that will disappear from the premium outlet next month. Showtime is saying goodbye to a number of titles in July. The premium outlet has announced the list of movies that are set to disappear throughout the month. The film Drive Angry, starring Nicolas Cage, will be one of the first titles taken off on July 2, followed by Jasper Jones on July 10 and the Back to the Future trilogy on July 12. Atonement, starring Keira Knightley and James McAvoy, will leave on July 15. And July 31 is the last call, for now, for films such as Adrift, Almost Famous, The Big Chill, Catch Me If You Can, Freedom Writers, My Best Friend's Wedding, Something's Gotta Give, St. Elmo's Fire and Wildlife. Though a number of titles are leaving, Showtime has announced a myriad of new additions set to debut on the premium outlet next month. Leaving July 2 Drive Angry Leaving July 10 Jasper Jones Leaving July 12 Back to the Future Back to the Future Part II Back to the Future Part III Leaving July 13 Bad Girl Leaving July 14 The Bank Job Leaving July 15 Atonement Skyline Leaving July 23 Shifting Gears Leaving July 26 Jeff Lynne's ELO: Wembley Or Bust Leaving July 31 Adrift Against the Ropes Almost Famous Antiquities Anywhere With You The Babadook The Big Chill Blaze Blue Streak Breakdown The Brothers Bull Durham Carriers Catch Me If You Can Changing Lanes City Slickers City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold Coach Carter Days of Heaven Days of Thunder Dick Dinner for Schmucks Domestic Disturbance Don't Look Now Down to Earth Drillbit Taylor Extraterrestrial Freedom Writers Hamburger Hill Head of Statue The House That Jack Built Jenny's Wedding Kalifornia A Knight's Tale The Legend of Bagger Vance Margin Call Mousehunt My Best Friend's Wedding Orange County Penny Sue Got Married The Perfect Score Phantom Remember Me Rocky Rocky Balboa Serpico Snow Day Something's Gotta Give St. Elmo's Fire Steel Magnolias Stomp the Yard Stomp the Yard: Homecoming Striking Distance Vengeance: A Love Story Virtuosity Wildlife FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Lexy Perez lexy.perez@thr.com LexyJPerez