Showtime: Movies Leaving in July

7:39 PM PDT 6/25/2020 by Lexy Perez

'Something's Gotta Give'

Take a look at the films that will disappear from the premium outlet next month.

Showtime is saying goodbye to a number of titles in July.

The premium outlet has announced the list of movies that are set to disappear throughout the month.

The film Drive Angry, starring Nicolas Cage, will be one of the first titles taken off on July 2, followed by Jasper Jones on July 10 and the Back to the Future trilogy on July 12. Atonement, starring Keira Knightley and James McAvoy, will leave on July 15. 

And July 31 is the last call, for now, for films such as Adrift, Almost Famous, The Big Chill, Catch Me If You Can, Freedom Writers, My Best Friend's Wedding, Something's Gotta Give, St. Elmo's Fire and Wildlife. 

Though a number of titles are leaving, Showtime has announced a myriad of new additions set to debut on the premium outlet next month. 

Leaving July 2

Drive Angry

Leaving July 10

Jasper Jones

Leaving July 12

Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III

Leaving July 13

Bad Girl

Leaving July 14

The Bank Job 

Leaving July 15

Atonement
Skyline

Leaving July 23

Shifting Gears 

Leaving July 26

Jeff Lynne's ELO: Wembley Or Bust

Leaving July 31

Adrift
Against the Ropes
Almost Famous
Antiquities
Anywhere With You
The Babadook
The Big Chill
Blaze
Blue Streak
Breakdown
The Brothers
Bull Durham
Carriers
Catch Me If You Can
Changing Lanes
City Slickers
City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold
Coach Carter
Days of Heaven
Days of Thunder
Dick
Dinner for Schmucks
Domestic Disturbance
Don't Look Now
Down to Earth
Drillbit Taylor
Extraterrestrial
Freedom Writers
Hamburger Hill
Head of Statue
The House That Jack Built
Jenny's Wedding
Kalifornia
A Knight's Tale
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Margin Call
Mousehunt
My Best Friend's Wedding
Orange County
Penny Sue Got Married
The Perfect Score
Phantom
Remember Me
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Serpico
Snow Day
Something's Gotta Give
St. Elmo's Fire
Steel Magnolias
Stomp the Yard
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming
Striking Distance
Vengeance: A Love Story
Virtuosity
Wildlife 