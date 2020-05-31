MOVIES Showtime: Movies Leaving in June 5:29 PM PDT 5/31/2020 by Lexy Perez FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of STXfilms 'I Feel Pretty' Take a look at the films that will disappear from the premium outlet next month. Showtime is saying goodbye to a number of titles in June. The network has announced a list of movies that are set to disappear throughout the month. The drama 13, starring Sam Riley, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Mickey Rourke will be one of the first titles taken off on June 3, followed by While You Were Sleeping on June 11 and Under the Tuscan Sun with Diane Lane on June 17. Blue Valentine, starring Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams, will leave on June 29. And June 30 is the last call, for now, for films such as Anaconda, Boyz n the Hood, Charlie's Angels, Fatal Attraction, I Feel Pretty, Panic Room, Seven and Sleepless in Seattle. Though a number of titles are leaving, Showtime has announced a myriad of new additions set to debut on the premium outlet next month. Take a look below at the movies that will be leaving Showtime in June. Leaving June 2 Being Rose Leaving June 3 13 Leaving June 4 The Appearance Leaving June 7 Erik Griffin: AmERIKan Warrior Leaving June 8 Pork Pie Leaving June 11 While You Were Sleeping Leaving June 12 Windtalkers Leaving June 17 Under the Tuscan Sun Leaving June 29 Blue Valentine Leaving June 30 American Satan Anaconda The Baby-Sitters Club Big Fish Biker Boyz Blue Chips Boyz n the Hood Charlie's Angels Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle Cheech & Chong's Nice Dreams The China Syndrome Clear and Present Danger Crowning Jules Dan In Real Life Days of Thunder Donnie Brasco Election Elizabeth Harvest The Eye Fatal Attraction The Flying Scotsman The Fog From Dusk Till Dawn From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman's Daughter Grosse Pointe Blank Heartbeats The Hours How to be a Player I Feel Pretty Intruders An Invisible Sign The Jane Austen Book Club Kaboom Lawless Range The Ledge Lovelace The Mechanic (2011) An Officer and a Gentleman Panic Room The Parallax View Paycheck Peep World Ratpocalypse A River Runs Through It Road House Serpico Seven 7 Guardians of the Tomb The 6th Day Sleepless in Seattle Species Species II Species III Super Tabloid 3:10 to Yuma Top Secret! Traitor Two Can Play That Game Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys The Usual Suspects Unforgiven What Keeps You Alive Wild Things Wild Things II Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Lexy Perez lexy.perez@thr.com LexyJPerez