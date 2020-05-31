Showtime: Movies Leaving in June

Take a look at the films that will disappear from the premium outlet next month.

Showtime is saying goodbye to a number of titles in June.

The network has announced a list of movies that are set to disappear throughout the month.

The drama 13, starring Sam Riley, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Mickey Rourke will be one of the first titles taken off on June 3, followed by While You Were Sleeping on June 11 and Under the Tuscan Sun with Diane Lane on June 17. Blue Valentine, starring Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams, will leave on June 29.

And June 30 is the last call, for now, for films such as Anaconda, Boyz n the Hood, Charlie's Angels, Fatal Attraction, I Feel Pretty, Panic Room, Seven and Sleepless in Seattle.

Though a number of titles are leaving, Showtime has announced a myriad of new additions set to debut on the premium outlet next month.

Take a look below at the movies that will be leaving Showtime in June.

Leaving June 2

Being Rose

Leaving June 3

13

Leaving June 4

The Appearance

Leaving June 7

Erik Griffin: AmERIKan Warrior

Leaving June 8

Pork Pie

Leaving June 11

While You Were Sleeping

Leaving June 12

Windtalkers

Leaving June 17

Under the Tuscan Sun

Leaving June 29

Blue Valentine

Leaving June 30

American Satan

Anaconda

The Baby-Sitters Club

Big Fish

Biker Boyz

Blue Chips

Boyz n the Hood

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Cheech & Chong's Nice Dreams

The China Syndrome

Clear and Present Danger

Crowning Jules

Dan In Real Life

Days of Thunder

Donnie Brasco

Election

Elizabeth Harvest

The Eye

Fatal Attraction

The Flying Scotsman

The Fog

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman's Daughter

Grosse Pointe Blank

Heartbeats

The Hours

How to be a Player

I Feel Pretty

Intruders

An Invisible Sign

The Jane Austen Book Club

Kaboom

Lawless Range

The Ledge

Lovelace

The Mechanic (2011)

An Officer and a Gentleman

Panic Room

The Parallax View

Paycheck

Peep World

Ratpocalypse

A River Runs Through It

Road House

Serpico

Seven

7 Guardians of the Tomb

The 6th Day

Sleepless in Seattle

Species

Species II

Species III

Super

Tabloid

3:10 to Yuma

Top Secret!

Traitor

Two Can Play That Game

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys

The Usual Suspects

Unforgiven

What Keeps You Alive

Wild Things

Wild Things II

Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead