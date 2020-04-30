Showtime: Movies Leaving in May

Take a look at the films that will disappear from the premium outlet next month.

Showtime is saying goodbye to a number of titles in May.

The network has announced a list of movies that are set to disappear throughout next month.

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? will be one of the first titles taken off on May 1, followed by Shakespeare in Love on May 5 and American Graffiti on May 12. Trumbo, starring Bryan Cranston, will leave on May 18, with The Company Men set for a May 23 departure. The King's Speech will say goodbye on May 26.

And May 31 is the last call, for now, for films such as Addams Family Values, Airplane!, American History X, The American President, Chicago, The Dark Tower, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2, The Last Temptation of Christ, the Scream trilogy, Superbad, The Holiday, Terms of Endearment, Twelve Monkeys and Varsity Blues.

Though a number of titles are leaving, Showtime has announced a myriad of new additions set to debut on the premium outlet next month.

Take a look below at the movies that will be leaving Showtime in May.

Leaving May 1

Be Cool

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married?

Leaving May 5

Shakespeare in Love

Leaving May 10

Kevin Smith: Silent But Deadly

Leaving May 12

American Graffiti

Leaving May 18

Trumbo

Leaving May 23

The Company Men

Leaving May 24

The Horse Whisperer

Phenomenon

Leaving May 26

The King's Speech

Leaving May 31

Addams Family Values

Airplane!

American History X

The American President

Barnyard

Beauty Shop

Bran Nue Dae

Charlotte's Web

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin

Chicago

The Dark Tower

Faster

The Falcon and the Snowman

The Holiday

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Last Action Hero

Last Knights

The Last Temptation of Christ

Mistrust

Mrs. McCutcheon

The Nutcracker: The Untold Story

Poetic Justice

Rounders

The Saint

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Seven Pounds

Stardust

Staying Alive

Superbad

Swing Away

Terms of Endearment

Twelve Monkeys

A Very British Christmas

Varsity Blues

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

What Lies Beneath

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!

Winchester

Year of the Dog