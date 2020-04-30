MOVIES

Showtime: Movies Leaving in May

3:55 PM PDT 4/30/2020 by Lexy Perez

Weinstein Company, The/Photofest
'The King's Speech' (2010)

Take a look at the films that will disappear from the premium outlet next month.

Showtime is saying goodbye to a number of titles in May.

The network has announced a list of movies that are set to disappear throughout next month.

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? will be one of the first titles taken off on May 1, followed by Shakespeare in Love on May 5 and American Graffiti on May 12. Trumbo, starring Bryan Cranston, will leave on May 18, with The Company Men set for a May 23 departure. The King's Speech will say goodbye on May 26.

And May 31 is the last call, for now, for films such as Addams Family Values, Airplane!, American History X, The American President, Chicago, The Dark Tower, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2, The Last Temptation of Christ, the Scream trilogy, Superbad, The Holiday, Terms of Endearment, Twelve Monkeys and Varsity Blues.

Though a number of titles are leaving, Showtime has announced a myriad of new additions set to debut on the premium outlet next month. 

Take a look below at the movies that will be leaving Showtime in May.

 

Leaving May 1

Be Cool
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married?

Leaving May 5

Shakespeare in Love

Leaving May 10

Kevin Smith: Silent But Deadly

Leaving May 12

American Graffiti

Leaving May 18

Trumbo

Leaving May 23

The Company Men

Leaving May 24

The Horse Whisperer
Phenomenon

Leaving May 26

The King's Speech

Leaving May 31

Addams Family Values
Airplane!
American History X
The American President
Barnyard
Beauty Shop
Bran Nue Dae
Charlotte's Web
Cheech & Chong Still Smokin
Chicago
The Dark Tower
Faster
The Falcon and the Snowman
The Holiday
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Last Action Hero
Last Knights
The Last Temptation of Christ
Mistrust
Mrs. McCutcheon
The Nutcracker: The Untold Story
Poetic Justice
Rounders
The Saint
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Seven Pounds
Stardust
Staying Alive
Superbad
Swing Away
Terms of Endearment
Twelve Monkeys
A Very British Christmas
Varsity Blues
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
What Lies Beneath
Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!
Winchester
Year of the Dog