MOVIES Showtime: Movies Leaving in May 3:55 PM PDT 4/30/2020 by Lexy Perez Weinstein Company, The/Photofest 'The King's Speech' (2010) Take a look at the films that will disappear from the premium outlet next month. Showtime is saying goodbye to a number of titles in May. The network has announced a list of movies that are set to disappear throughout next month. Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? will be one of the first titles taken off on May 1, followed by Shakespeare in Love on May 5 and American Graffiti on May 12. Trumbo, starring Bryan Cranston, will leave on May 18, with The Company Men set for a May 23 departure. The King's Speech will say goodbye on May 26. And May 31 is the last call, for now, for films such as Addams Family Values, Airplane!, American History X, The American President, Chicago, The Dark Tower, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2, The Last Temptation of Christ, the Scream trilogy, Superbad, The Holiday, Terms of Endearment, Twelve Monkeys and Varsity Blues. Though a number of titles are leaving, Showtime has announced a myriad of new additions set to debut on the premium outlet next month. Take a look below at the movies that will be leaving Showtime in May. Leaving May 1 Be Cool Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? Leaving May 5 Shakespeare in Love Leaving May 10 Kevin Smith: Silent But Deadly Leaving May 12 American Graffiti Leaving May 18 Trumbo Leaving May 23 The Company Men Leaving May 24 The Horse Whisperer Phenomenon Leaving May 26 The King's Speech Leaving May 31 Addams Family Values Airplane! American History X The American President Barnyard Beauty Shop Bran Nue Dae Charlotte's Web Cheech & Chong Still Smokin Chicago The Dark Tower Faster The Falcon and the Snowman The Holiday Kill Bill: Volume 1 Kill Bill: Volume 2 Last Action Hero Last Knights The Last Temptation of Christ Mistrust Mrs. McCutcheon The Nutcracker: The Untold Story Poetic Justice Rounders The Saint Scream Scream 2 Scream 3 Searching for Bobby Fischer Seven Pounds Stardust Staying Alive Superbad Swing Away Terms of Endearment Twelve Monkeys A Very British Christmas Varsity Blues Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story What Lies Beneath Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! Winchester Year of the Dog