MPAA Comms Chief Matt Bennett Stepping Down

The executive vp of communications is taking up a post at the American University.

Matt Bennett is departing the Motion Picture Association of America as executive vp of communications.

Bennett joined the Hollywood trade group in 2016 after replacing Laura Nichols, and was hired by then MPAA chairman and CEO Chris Dodd.

"We thank Matt for the many contributions to the MPAA’s global advocacy and content protection missions. Matt has been a valued colleague, and on behalf of our organization and our members, we wish him all the success in his future endeavors,” an MPAA spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

Bennett is leaving the group to take a communications post at American University.

Before joining the MPAA, Bennett served as senior vp and D.C. practice lead for Racepoint Global, an international public relations firm.

Amid other recent moves within the MPAA, Gail MacKinnon has been promoted to senior executive vp, and Joan Graves, longtime chair of the Classification and Ratings Administration, stepped down after a decades-long career.

She was succeeded by Kelly McMahon, who was previously vp and general counsel of the MPAA.