MPAA Unveils New Promotions Amid Global Policy Push

Patrick Kilcur and Urmila Venugopalan have nabbed new titles after Gail MacKinnon was promoted to oversee international advocacy and policy.

The Motion Picture Association of America, the movie industry's top trade group, has unveiled another round of promotions to extend its global policy reach.

Patrick Kilcur has been elevated to executive vp and Urmila Venugopalan has been upped to executive vp, strategy and global operations. Their new titles follow Gail MacKinnon being promoted to senior executive vp at the trade organization to oversee international advocacy and policy, including in the Asia Pacific and European regions.

"I am delighted to announce several promotions that will support our ongoing effort to build a more globally coordinated organization to advance the interests of our member companies," wrote chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin in an email to staff.

The trade group's international focus is matching that of the big studios and other Hollywood players as they expand in an increasingly global and streaming world and face political and regulatory roadblocks.

The internal memo to MPAA staff from CEO Rivkin follows:

MPAA colleagues: I am delighted to announce several promotions that will support our ongoing effort to build a more globally coordinated organization to advance the interests of our member companies. Patrick Kilcur has been elevated to Executive Vice President and will lead all U.S. government affairs under Gail MacKinnon’s leadership. Over the past five years, Patrick has proven to be an effective advocate for the MPAA as evidenced by his reputation in Washington, D.C among policy makers and our members. Coupled with his experience on Capitol Hill, I am confident that Patrick will excel in this new role and enhance the value of our domestic advocacy for our member companies. Ben Staub, Alicia Leahy and Peter Tzeng will continue reporting to Patrick. In addition, Vans Stevenson, Neil Fried, Anissa Brennan and Greg Saphier will now report to Patrick.

Urmila Venugopalan is also being elevated to Executive Vice President, Strategy & Global Operations. Urmila has been invaluable since joining the MPAA by identifying opportunities to strengthen our global policy and business coordination. She will continue to drive more consistency across all our operations in key markets as well as support our global advocacy and strategic initiatives by taking on responsibility for worldwide research, human resources, and facilities & administration. Jason Monagas, Julia Jenks and Debi Bois will now report directly to Urmila.

With the creation of this more centralized global function under Urmila, Jason Monagas will be promoted to Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Operations. Over the past six years, Jason has transformed human resources into a more strategic function, supporting the MPAA by building trusted relationships at all levels. Kathy Grant, Theresa Lazzarino and Javier Valencia will report to Jason.

In Brussels, both Emilie Anthonis and Okke Delfos Visser will be promoted to senior vice presidents, in the policy and legal departments, respectively. They have shown remarkable vision in their leadership of their teams, particularly recently on critical issues, including Okke’s important role as coordinator of the global site-blocking strategy, and Emilie’s pivotal advocacy on the European Union’s digital Single Market legislation and its implementation. Please join me in congratulating these outstanding leaders and in supporting their teams as we continue our great work through the close of 2019.

