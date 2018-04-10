MPTF Foundation CEO Transitions to Executive Consultant

Ken Scherer spent 22 years working closely with chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg on a number of fundraising initiatives and events, including the star-studded Night Before party during Oscars weekend.

Motion Picture & Television Fund Foundation CEO Ken Scherer is transitioning from his current role to an executive consulting position for the MPTF's upcoming 100th anniversary program, it was announced Tuesday.

Scherer, who is set to take on his new role on April 27, worked closely with chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg on a number of fundraising initiatives and events, including the star-studded Night Before party during Oscars weekend.

In a statement, Katzenberg said he's "delighted" that Scherer is taking on a new role in the MPTF's anniversary campaign, which Katzenberg said will be a "celebration of 100 years of service to the Hollywood community in 2021."

Added Scherer, "It’s been a remarkable honor to work side-by-side with Jeffrey, [MPTF president and CEO] Bob Beitcher and the MPTF board, as well as many dedicated volunteer leaders who are so devoted to the legacy of Hollywood 'caring for its own.' I am proud of the events we created and the various successful fundraising campaigns that have contributed to supporting MPTF’s mission."

Beitcher also relayed his thanks to Scherer for his time with the Foundation.

"We are grateful for all that Ken has brought to MPTF," he said. "There has been no better advocate and spokesperson for MPTF than Ken, and no stronger believer in all the good this organization does for our entertainment industry community. At the same time, we feel assured that he will bring all of that as well as his positive energy to his new role in the 100th anniversary campaign."