MRC to Adapt Elin Hilderbrand Romance '28 Summers'

'Charlie's Angels' producer Elizabeth Cantillon is attached to the project.

Ahead of its release, MRC has picked up the rights to the latest from Elin Hilderbrand, the New York Times best-selling "beach read" author.

The Knives Out studio has acquired 28 Summers with Charlie's Angels producer Elizabeth Cantillon, who is attached to produce the adaptation. (MRC is owned by Valence Media, which also owns The Hollywood Reporter.)

The book, which was published by Little, Brown on June 16, centers on a one-weekend-per-year affair, and its profound impact on the lovers and the lives of the people around them.

Hilderbrand has written over 25 novels that have sold over 10 million copies collectively. Several of her books — The Identicals, The Blue Bistro and The Matchmaker — are being developed as drama series by Amblin Television and Hulu. She is repped by UTA, Inkwell Management and Kleinberg Lange.

MRC's last released The Lovebirds, which moved to Netflix after its theatrical release from Paramount, was pushed due to theaters closures during the coronavirus pandemic.