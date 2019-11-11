MRC Film Adds Robyn Marshall to Development Team

The executive has worked at Ace Entertainment and Awesomeness.

Robyn Marshall, an executive at production shingle Ace Entertainment and formerly of Viacom division Awesomeness, has been hired by MRC Film as senior vice president, the indie studio said Monday.

At MRC Film, Marshall will oversee projects from development through post production and will report to co-presidents Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman.

"Robyn brings deep producorial experience and incredible story instincts that will be invaluable as we continue to grow our slate," stated Adler and Golfman jointly. "We could not be more thrilled to have her join the team and look forward to hitting the ground running with her."

At Awesomeness Films, Marshall oversaw To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, a Netflix romantic comedy that was cited in its Oct. 2018 earnings report as "one of our most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing."

At Ace Entertainment, which signed a first-look deal with Paramount Players in Dec. 2017, Marshall worked on Body Cam and Replica. Marshall, who began her career at Lionsgate in the low budget film division, also developed projects at genre company Chapter One, producing titles like The Lazarus Effect and Darkness.

MRC Film's upcoming releases include director Rian Johnson's caper Knives Out (Nov. 27) and Michael Showalter's romantic comedy The Lovebirds (April 3, 2020).

MRC Film is a division of Valence Media, which was formed in 2018 as the parent company of the media assets of financier Todd Boehly's Eldridge Industries.

Valence's other divisions include news brands like The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Spin, Vibe and Stereogum as well as dick clark productions, producer of the Golden Globes and other live television events and specials.