'Mrs. Doubtfire' Musical Sets Pre-Broadway Premiere

The stage adaptation of the 1993 screen comedy that starred Robin Williams will debut at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre this fall en route to New York.

Another day, another cross-dressing screen comedy gets a musical makeover.

With the recently opened Tootsie doing strong business at the Marquis Theatre and in the running for 11 Tony Awards on Sunday night, the long-gestating musical based on the beloved 1993 Robin Williams film Mrs. Doubtfire has locked in plans for its pre-Broadway world premiere.

Producer Kevin McCollum announced today that the show will play Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre this fall on route to New York, beginning performances Nov. 26 ahead of a Dec. 13 official opening. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through Dec. 29.

Four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks will direct the production, with choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Ethan Popp. Casting, additional creative team and a production timeline for Broadway are to be announced.

The show centers on recently divorced, out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard, who is so distraught at losing custody of his three children that he disguises himself as a Scottish nanny named Euphegenia Doubtfire in order to remain in their lives. In addition to Williams, the movie starred Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan and Broadway veteran Harvey Fierstein as Daniel's brother Frank, a makeup artist who helps him design his undercover persona.

The musical features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the same team that worked with McCollum on Something Rotten! The production is being presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

In addition to Mrs. Doubtfire, McCollum, a Tony winner for Rent, Avenue Q and In the Heights, is also developing musicals based on The Devil Wears Prada and The Notebook, as well as serving as a producer on Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story remake.

The 5th Avenue Theatre has served as a Broadway tryout venue for a number of shows, including Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can, The Wedding Singer and Memphis.