MSNBC Drops News Ticker

The decision went into effect Monday morning and is borne out of a desire for a "a cleaner view" of the screen.

Starting on Monday morning, MSNBC dropped the news ticker that gave viewers a fast-moving update on the news of the day.

"We’re removing the scrolling ticker at the bottom of the screen for a cleaner view that puts our reporting more front and center," a network spokesperson said in a statement. "As a network, we focus on up-to-the-minute breaking news showcasing our team’s smart reporting and in-depth analysis, and we want viewers to get the best possible experience.”

The network would not say more on how long the decision has been under consideration, nor would it describe the history of the ticker.

CNN dropped its news ticker back in 2008, in place of a news "flipper."

Fox News debuted updated versions of a news ticker — that appear only during certain time frames — as part of a revamped graphics package last year.