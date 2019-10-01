MSNBC Hires Alicia Menendez as Anchor

Network president Phil Griffin said the former Fusion host has a "smart and unique voice."

MSNBC is adding Alicia Menendez as a weekend news anchor, the network announced Tuesday on Morning Joe.

"Alicia has a smart and unique voice,” MSNBC president Phil Griffin said in a statement. “I’ve watched her for years. We’re thrilled to add her to our lineup at such an exciting time.”

Menendez, who co-hosts Amanpour & Company on PBS, formerly hosted a nightly news and pop culture show on Fusion called Alicia Menendez Tonight.

"We're excited to welcome Alicia to the MSNBC team," Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski said. "Congratulations! A lot going on in your life."

The network said that "lineup details" will be announced "in the next few weeks."

Menendez, a former HuffPost Live host, is the daughter of New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez.

With her move to MSNBC, Menendez will cease contributing to the PBS show.

"Alicia Menendez has been an integral part of the first year of Amanpour and Company and WNET is proud to have brought her unique reporting and perspective to PBS viewers nationwide," a spokesperson said. "While we will miss her contributions to the program, we will always consider her to be part of the Amanpour and Company family. We wish her the best in her future endeavors."