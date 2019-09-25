MSNBC Host Cuts Away From Trump's Ukraine Speech: "The President Isn't Telling The Truth"

Host Nicolle Wallace cut into the president's speech at the United Nations to fact-check him.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace cut into President Donald Trump's speech at the United Nations on Wednesday afternoon to fact-check his claims for viewers.

"We hate to do this, really, but the president isn't telling the truth," Wallace said. "What Trump appears to be trying to do is to turn his own impeachment into a big deflection."

Wallace pushed back against Trump's claims about Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who the president has targeted in the wake of questions about his call with the Ukrainian president in July, a transcript of which was released on Wednesday morning.

Her guest, MSNBC justice and security analyst Matthew Miller, debunked Trump's suggestion that the Bidens have committed wrongdoing. "This story has been looked at and thoroughly debunked by everyone involved," he said. The real issue, he said, is whether the president's conduct is "impeachable."

Fox News has carried the president's press conference in full.

CNN aired Trump's remarks live but cut away briefly once Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took the podium, coming back to Trump once he started talking again. "We should just note that he said a lot of things that were not true,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper told viewers.

Unsurprisingly, President Trump has attacked the media throughout his address at the UN. "Much of the press is not only fake, it's corrupt," he said. "And, they know that."