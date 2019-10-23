MSNBC Sets All-Female Moderator Team for November Democratic Debate

The Nov. 20 debate, co-hosted by The Washington Post, will be moderated by Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Kristen Welker and Ashley Parker.

Next month's Democratic primary debate, the fifth of the year, will be moderated by MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow and Andrea Mitchell, NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker and The Washington Post's White House reporter Ashley Parker.

The debate, co-hosted by the Post, will be held Nov. 20 in Georgia.

To date, eight Democratic candidates have qualified for the forum.

Maddow was among the five moderators who led NBC's debate, the first of the 2020 presidential election cycle, on June 26 and 27. As a primetime opinion host, her inclusion rankled some political conservatives who claimed bias, though her performance was praised.

The network said Wednesday that the debate will be shorter than the three-hourlong debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times earlier this month.

"The city, venue and format will be announced at a later date," MSNBC said.