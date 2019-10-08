MSNBC, Washington Post to Co-Host Democratic Debate in November

The cable network, which did not announce moderators for the November debate, co-hosted the first debate of the 2020 primary cycle back in June.

MSNBC, along with The Washington Post, has been awarded the fifth television debate of the 2020 Democratic primary process.

The debate will be held Nov. 20 in Georgia at a venue to be named.

"The deadline for qualifying polls and donations for the November debate will be November 13 at 11:59pm," the Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday. "Venue, format and moderators will be announced at a future date."

In a news story, MSNBC said that "eight candidates appear to have qualified already" to participate: former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, billionaire Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

To qualify, candidates must receive at least 3 percent support in at least four qualifying polls or receive 5 percent (or more) support in two single-state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and/or Nevada, along with hitting a fundraising metric.

NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo hosted the first debate of the primary process, a two-night affair, back in June, followed by CNN in July. (NBC's moderator team included Rachel Maddow, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Savannah Guthrie and Jose Diaz-Balart.)

On Oct. 15, CNN will co-host the fourth debate of the cycle with The New York Times. The moderators will be anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett from CNN and Marc Tracy from the Times.