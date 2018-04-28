MSNBC's Joy Reid Says "I Genuinely Do Not Believe I Wrote Those Hateful Things"

The host said she doesn't think she wrote the posts, but admits they don't seem to have been hacked.

On Saturday morning, five days after Joy Reid was accused of authoring a series of homophobic blog posts that were unearthed by a Twitter user, the MSNBC host apologized for the controversy but said that she still doesn't think she wrote the posts in question.

"Here's what I know: I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things," she said on AM Joy. "But I can definitely understand based on things I have said and have written in the past that some people don't believe me.

On Monday, when Mediaite asked Reid about the blog posts, she said "an unknown, external party accessed and manipulated material from my now-defunct blog." On Wednesday night, her lawyer confirmed the FBI was investigating "potential criminal activities surrounding several online accounts" belonging to Reid.

But, on Saturday, Reid admitted that the posts don't appear to have been the result of hacking or tampering.

"When a friend found them in December and sent them to me, I was stunned," she said "Frankly, I couldn't imagine where they'd come from or whose voice this was. The reality is they have not been able to prove it."

To further get across the message, Reid convened a panel of gay rights advocates to discuss the controversy.

While she didn't take credit for the blog posts, she admitted that she's written and tweeted hurtful, anti-gay things in the past, and pledged to do better. "I looked back on some of the ways I've talked casually about sexual gender and orientation and I wonder who that even was," she said.

Reid continued: "I'm heartbroken that I didn't do better back then. The reality is I have to own the things I've written and tweeted and said."

Now that Reid has admitted that she doesn't appear to have been hacked, it's unclear what will happen to the FBI investigation into the matter.