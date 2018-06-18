MTV Awards Host Tiffany Haddish Recycles her Alexander McQueen Gown and Other Famous Looks

With the help of stylist Law Roach, the 'Girls Trip' star channeled fashion icons from Meghan Markle to Carol Burnett.

When MTV Movie and TV Awards host Tiffany Haddish first approached stylist Law Roach about recycling her now-famous thigh-grazing Alexander McQueen gown yet again (Haddish purchased the $4,000 dress for the Girls Trip premiere and wore it again on Saturday Night Live and a third time to this year's Oscars), the duo decided to take the ongoing gag one step further for the show.

“I was like, what if you rewear dresses other people have made famous, and make it the longest-running joke of all time?” says Roach.

The result: a series of elaborate costume changes by Haddish throughout the awards show, from a replica of Meghan Markle’s Givenchy wedding gown designed by Clare Waight Keller (complete with veil and messy bun) to the famous plunging Versace dress worn by Jennifer Lopez to the Grammys in 2000. “It’s dresses that are all recognizable to people,” he says.

And while Roach wasn’t successful in obtaining the original Versace number (“J.Lo owns it,” he says), he did manage to get his hands on the ruched white Christian Siriano gown donned by Cardi B when she revealed her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live earlier this year. "Thank you, Cardi B, for loaning me this," said Haddish who performed the rapper's "Bodak Yellow" hit as part of her opening monologue.

Other looks worn by Haddish included a copy of Audrey Hepburn’s iconic little black dress from Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

But the most challenging of all was a recreation of Carol Burnett’s portrayal of Scarlett O’Hara in a Bob Mackie-designed gown fashioned from green curtains, with the rod still inside. “A lot went into that costume,” Roach says.

And yes, the comic's iconic McQueen number made its fourth appearance--and its probably not the last we've seen of it yet.