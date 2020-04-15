MTV, Comedy Central Int'l Set Remotely Produced Comedy Series

'Lockdown Laughs With Charlotte Crosby' and 'Comedians in Quarantine' promise "to bring audiences comedic relief during this unprecedented time."

ViacomCBS Networks International unit on Wednesday said it has ordered two new series for its youth and entertainment brands that are produced remotely amid the novel coronavirus pandemic "to bring audiences comedic relief during this unprecedented time."

MTV International has ordered Lockdown Laughs With Charlotte Crosby (working title) in which the Geordie Shore star will curate "the best quarantine clips from across the globe."

The six 22-minute episodes, starring Crosby from her lockdown bunker in her parents' home, promise to bring fans "the best heartwarming and hilarious quarantine clips," while also giving "her own lockdown challenges to her MTV friends."

The new show is set for MTV International channels around the world and will premiere in May. It follows the reality show star's MTV Games Live With Charlotte Crosby, which MTV International debuted on its Facebook and YouTube channels earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Comedy Central International unveiled a new short-form, digital series called Comedians in Quarantine, featuring 10 comedians "exploring life during this new normal."

Those comedians will each film three 1-3 minute episodes for a total of 30 episodes that will launch across Comedy Central International's Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts beginning on Saturday. "The comedians will write, perform and self-tape a range of comedy sketches, including tips on coping in confinement or cabin fever stand-up from their homes, each hoping to keep viewers laughing while the world is home," according to a show description.

"Both series encourage fans to continue to self-isolate as the world stays #AloneTogether," ViacomCBS Networks International said.