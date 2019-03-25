MTV EMAs to Take Place in Seville

The annual awards show will take place in Spain for the second year in a row after Bilbao hosted it last year.

Viacom's MTV on Monday unveiled Seville, Spain, as the host city of the 26th annual MTV Europe Music Awards this fall.

The event will take place at the city's FIBES Conference & Exhibition Center on Sunday, Nov. 3. The news means that the European MTV awards show will take place in Spain for the second year in a row after Bilbao hosted it last year following the 2017 edition in London.

“We are thrilled to land in Seville for the 2019 MTV EMAs," said Bruce Gillmer, executive vp at Viacom’s global head of music and co-brand lead of MTV International. "It’s a vibrant city with an incredible music culture that will be the perfect backdrop for this epic night of music."

Raffaele Annecchino, president and managing director of Viacom International Media Networks Southern & Western Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: "We’re tremendously excited to be hosting the MTV EMAs in Spain for the fourth time and to be working in partnership with Seville. It is the first Creative City of Music to be recognized by UNESCO and has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. The city is a highly recognized center of creativity and musical activity, a vibrant environment that is the result of a long music tradition and influence on a global scale."

Said D. Juan Espadas, the mayor of Seville: "The decision to bring the MTV EMA to Seville confirms the great momentum this city experiences in terms of international projection. This is thanks to our culture, heritage and logistic capabilities to organize A-list congresses and events, which help us to showcase our city to attract investments and put Seville on the map."

The 2018 MTV EMAs saw big wins for Camila Cabello, who got the best artist award, among others — Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson, Dua Lipa and Cardi B — alongside standout performances by Bebe Rexha, Spanish star Rosalia and host Hailee Steinfeld.

The show, first held in Berlin in 1994, traditionally airs across MTV’s TV, social and digital platforms live.