MTV EMAs: Ariana Grande Leads Nominations

The star gets seven nominations, followed by Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish with six each.

Ariana Grande is leading the nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) with seven, including for best artist, best video for "thank you, next," as well as best song.

Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish follow with six nominations each, J Balvin with five and Lizzo and Taylor Swift with four each.

Camila Cabello, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes and Cardi B were among last year's winners.

With the EMAs set to take place in Seville, Spain on Nov. 3, MTV unveiled the nominees in key categories with a nod to the traditional Spanish cortado via foam cream visuals.

The awards show will air live on MTV in nearly 180 countries, with the red carpet sponsored by the upcoming Charlie’s Angels film.

Below is the full list of nominations.

Best Video

Ariana Grande thank u, next

Billie Eilish bad guy

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus Old Town Road (Remix)

Rosalia, J Balvin ft. El Guincho Con Altura

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco ME!



Best Artist

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift



Best Song

Ariana Grande 7 rings

Billie Eilish bad guy

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus Old Town Road (Remix)

Post Malone, Swae Lee Sunflower

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Señorita



Best Collaboration

BTS, Halsey Boy With Luv

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus Old Town Road (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho Con Altura

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Señorita

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha Call You Mine



Best New

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel



Best Pop

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes



Best Live

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott



Best Rock

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975



Best Hip-Hop

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott



Best Alternative

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend



Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers



Best Look

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA



Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift



Best Push

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

Rosalia



Best World Stage

Bebe Rexha Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975 Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019



Best U.K. & Ireland Act

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Ed Sheeran

Little Mix (Social Wildcard Winner)



Best U.S. Act

Lil Nas X

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Lizzo

Taylor Swift