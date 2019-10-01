MUSIC MTV EMAs: Ariana Grande Leads Nominations 2:00 AM PDT 10/1/2019 by Georg Szalai FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Getty Images Ariana Grande The star gets seven nominations, followed by Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish with six each. Ariana Grande is leading the nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) with seven, including for best artist, best video for "thank you, next," as well as best song. Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish follow with six nominations each, J Balvin with five and Lizzo and Taylor Swift with four each. Camila Cabello, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes and Cardi B were among last year's winners. With the EMAs set to take place in Seville, Spain on Nov. 3, MTV unveiled the nominees in key categories with a nod to the traditional Spanish cortado via foam cream visuals. The awards show will air live on MTV in nearly 180 countries, with the red carpet sponsored by the upcoming Charlie’s Angels film. Below is the full list of nominations. Best Video Ariana Grande thank u, next Billie Eilish bad guy Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus Old Town Road (Remix) Rosalia, J Balvin ft. El Guincho Con Altura Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco ME! Best Artist Ariana Grande J Balvin Miley Cyrus Shawn Mendes Taylor Swift Best Song Ariana Grande 7 rings Billie Eilish bad guy Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus Old Town Road (Remix) Post Malone, Swae Lee Sunflower Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Señorita Best Collaboration BTS, Halsey Boy With Luv Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus Old Town Road (Remix) Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus Nothing Breaks Like a Heart ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho Con Altura Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Señorita The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha Call You Mine Best New Ava Max Billie Eilish Lewis Capaldi Lil Nas X Lizzo Mabel Best Pop Ariana Grande Becky G Camila Cabello Halsey Jonas Brothers Shawn Mendes Best Live Ariana Grande BTS Ed Sheeran P!NK Travis Scott Best Rock Green Day Imagine Dragons Liam Gallagher Panic! At The Disco The 1975 Best Hip-Hop 21 Savage Cardi B J. Cole Nicki Minaj Travis Scott Best Alternative FKA Twigs Lana Del Rey Solange twenty one pilots Vampire Weekend Best Electronic Calvin Harris DJ Snake Marshmello Martin Garrix The Chainsmokers Best Look Halsey J Balvin Lil Nas X Lizzo ROSALÍA Biggest Fans Ariana Grande Billie Eilish BTS Shawn Mendes Taylor Swift Best Push Ava Max Billie Eilish CNCO H.E.R. Jade Bird Juice WRLD Kiana Ledé Lauv Lewis Capaldi Lizzo Mabel Rosalia Best World Stage Bebe Rexha Isle of MTV Malta 2019 Hailee Steinfeld Isle of MTV Malta 2018 Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018 The 1975 Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019 twenty one pilots Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019 Best U.K. & Ireland Act Lewis Capaldi Dave Mabel Ed Sheeran Little Mix (Social Wildcard Winner) Best U.S. Act Lil Nas X Ariana Grande Billie Eilish Lizzo Taylor Swift FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Georg Szalai THRnews@thr.com georgszalai