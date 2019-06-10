MTV Movie & TV Awards: Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani Among Presenters

The ceremony, hosted by Zachary Levi, is set to air June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Ahead of Monday night's MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV unveiled this year's star-studded list of presenters and new fan-engaging social media programming leading up to the show.

Stars Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Dave Bautista, David Spade, Jameela Jamil, Kiernan Shipka, Kumail Nanjiani, Maude Apatow, Mj Rodriguez, Shameik Moore and Storm Reid are among the presenters expected to take the stage to present the myriad of awards.

To give fans more insider access to this year's show, MTV will be hosting both a red carpet live stream and MTV Movie & TV Awards Game Night co-viewing live stream. The red carpet will be hosted by B. Simone and MTV News' Josh Horowitz. The network will begin live-streaming the red carpet on Twitter at 8:00 PM ET, featuring celebrity interviews and coverage of the star-studded prelude to the show.

Additionally, the Game Night will give fans an opportunity to not only view the show but win on MTV's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET. TV and internet personality Timoty DeLaGhetoo will host the Game Night with comedian Darren "Big Baby" Brand among additional guests.

The second installment of MTN DEW Do Your Other Thing will also launch on MTV's YouTube channel next Monday where fans will be given a glimpse of Game of Thrones star Jacob Anderson's music-making process as he recreates one of his singles, "Time in a Tree."

Nominations for the show were announced last month with Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones and RBG topping the list with four mentions apiece. Rapper Lizzo and DJ-producer Martin Garrix alongside Macklemore and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy have been tapped to perform. Singer, songwriter and producer Bazzi will also be in attendance to perform his hit song "Paradise."

MTV also introduced new categories this year, including reality royalty, most meme-able moment and best real-life hero.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Zachary Levi, are set to air June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.