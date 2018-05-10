MTV Movie & TV Awards: Chris Pratt to Receive Generation Award

The 'Jurassic World' and 'Avengers' star will be honored at the ceremony in June.

Chris Pratt is already in two summer tentpole films in Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and he now has another big day on his calendar. Just days before the Jurassic World sequel hits theaters, Pratt will receive the Generation Award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Pratt's additional film credits include the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Passengers, The Magnificent Seven, Moneyball and Zero Dark Thirty. He also memorably played Andy Dwyer on NBC's Parks and Recreation.

Past recipients of the MTV Generation Award include the Fast & Furious franchise, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise and Jim Carrey.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, will air on Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT from Los Angeles' Barker Hangar.