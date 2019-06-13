MTV Movie & TV Awards: Dwayne Johnson to Receive Generation Award

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Ballers' star will be honored at the ceremony set to air June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Though Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has found success as both an athlete and actor, with his film revenues exceeding $10 billion worldwide, the actor is set to achieve another success by receiving the Generation Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Generation Award celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names in the industry. Previous recipients include Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey and the Fast & Furious franchise.

"Johnson is an icon on both film and TV who has become one of the most beloved actors of our generation," said Amy Doyle, General Manager, MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo. "Throughout his career, Johnson has proven to be the ultimate badass - an action star with a flair for comedy, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and a true family man. He continues to captivate his audience worldwide and we are thrilled to celebrate him with the Generation Award."

The award will mark another honor Johnson has received, having already been named one of 2019 Time Magazine’s "100 Most Influential People" in addition to 2017’s NAACP’s "Entertainer of the Year" and People’s annual "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2016.

Johnson's career highlights include The Fast and the Furious franchise, HBO’s Ballers, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Skyscraper, Rampage and Central Intelligence. Johnson also lent his voice to the Disney animated film Moana. More recently, Johnson created, produced and starred in NBC’s competition series The Titan Games. He also next stars in the upcoming Fast and Furious spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw, a Jumanji sequel and Jungle Cruise, all of which are produced by Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions.

Johnson won't be the only star in attendance for Monday night's show, as Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss are set to take the stage as presenters. Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Dave Bautista, David Spade, Jameela Jamil, Kiernan Shipka, Kumail Nanjiani, Maude Apatow, Mj Rodriguez, Shameik Moore and Storm Reid will also be presenting.

Haddish will also present her Girls Trip co-star Jada Pinkett Smith with this year's Trailblazer Award.

Nominations for the show were announced last month, with Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones and RBG topping the list with four mentions apiece. Rapper Lizzo and DJ-producer Martin Garrix, alongside Macklemore and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy and Bazzi have been tapped to perform.

MTV also introduced new categories this year, including reality royalty, most meme-able moment and best real-life hero.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Zachary Levi, are set to air Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.