MTV Movie & TV Awards: Chadwick Boseman Dedicates Award to Waffle House Hero

The 'Black Panther' star brought James Shaw Jr. up onstage during his acceptance speech for best performance in a movie.

During the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday (June 18), Chadwick Boseman dedicated his win for best hero to real-life hero James Shaw Jr. The Black Panther star also brought Shaw up onstage during his acceptance speech.

Shaw intervened during a deadly mass shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee in April. In addition to wrestling the loaded gun away from the active shooter, he has started a fundraiser to raise money for the victims and family members affected by the tragic event.

"Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life," said Boseman. "So I just want to acknowledge somebody that's here today. James Shaw Jr. Where are you? Stand." Shaw then stood up and waved to the applauding audience.

"If you don't know James Shaw Jr., he fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee at a Waffle House. He saved lives. Come on up here," said Boseman as Shaw made his way to the stage and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

"This is gonna live at your house," Boseman told Shaw as he handed over the golden popcorn award to the real life hero.

Grown-ish actresses Yara Shahidi and Francia Raisa also addressed gun violence when introducing the first musical act of the night. "This year kids across the country have proven to be warriors for change, continuing to speak out against gun violence and racial injustice," said Shahidi.

Raisa added, "We are firm believers that this generation, our generation, can truly make a difference and that our voices will be heard."

"In that spirit, the first musical performance is from two of the most powerful and beautiful young voices today," said Shahidi before introducing Chloe x Halle, who performed their songs "Warrior" and "The Kids Are Alright."