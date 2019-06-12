MTV Movie & TV Awards: Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss Among Presenters (Exclusive)

The stars join previously announced presenters Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, David Spade and Kumail Nanjiani set to take the stage during Monday night's show.

Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss are set to take the stage at Monday night's MTV Movie & TV Awards as presenters.

The trio is set to star in the upcoming mob drama The Kitchen, which is centered on the wives of Irish mobsters who end up taking over and running the business after the FBI does a sweep of the mafia and several men are arrested. The New Line feature, which hits theaters Aug. 9, is an adaptation of the DC/Vertigo female-fronted crime comic book series of the same name from Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle.

McCarthy, Haddish and Moss join previously announced presenters Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Dave Bautista, David Spade, Jameela Jamil, Kiernan Shipka, Kumail Nanjiani, Maude Apatow, Mj Rodriguez, Shameik Moore and Storm Reid.

Haddish will also present her Girls Trip costar Jada Pinkett Smith with this year's Trailblazer Award.

To give fans more insider access to this year's show, MTV will be hosting both a red carpet live stream and MTV Movie & TV Awards Game Night co-viewing live stream. The red carpet will be hosted by B. Simone and MTV News' Josh Horowitz. The network will begin live-streaming the red carpet on Twitter at 8:00 PM ET, featuring celebrity interviews and coverage of the star-studded prelude to the show.

Nominations for the show were announced last month with Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones and RBG topping the list with four mentions apiece. Rapper Lizzo and DJ-producer Martin Garrix, alongside Macklemore and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, have been tapped to perform. Singer, songwriter and producer Bazzi will also be in attendance to perform his hit song "Paradise."

MTV also introduced new categories this year, including reality royalty, most meme-able moment and best real-life hero.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Zachary Levi, are set to air June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.