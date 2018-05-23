MTV Movie & TV Awards: Michael B. Jordan, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis Among Presenters

Mustard, Nick Jonas and Chloe x Halle also will perform at the awards show.

Several stars have signed on as presenters and performers for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Presenters will include Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, Like Father costars Seth Rogen and Kristen Bell, The Spy Who Dumped Me actress Mila Kunis, Common and Smallfoot co-stars Zendaya and Gina Rodriguez. Others will be announced at a later date.

MTV also revealed that hip-hop and R&B DJ and producer Mustard and Nick Jonas will perform their new single, “Anywhere,” for the first time during the awards show. The music video for the single debuted on MTV on Tuesday.

YouTube sensations Chloe x Halle also will take the stage. The sister duo will perform a medley of “The Kids Are Alright” and “Warrior” from their 2018 debut album, The Kids Are Alright.

It was previously announced that Chris Pratt will receive the Generation Award, while Lena Waithe will be honored with the Trailblazer Award.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will be hosted by Tiffany Haddish. The event will air live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET.